PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AB Science SA (ABSCF) reported that its net loss for fiscal year 2016 widened to 27.70 million euros from 26.72 million euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, net loss was 0.78 euros, same with last year.



Net Revenues for the year declined to 1.51 million euros from 2.28 million euros last year.



