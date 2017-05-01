Metrics 2014 2015 2016 Sales(€ millions) 21,144 22,412 21,944 Net Income(€ millions) 1,253 1,398 1,827 Recurring EPS (€ per share) 2.62 2.93 3.10

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food company Danone SA's (DANOY.OB) American Depository Receipts are up nearly 12 percent year-to-date, well ahead of S&P 500's 6 percent gain.The Company, which operates in over 130 countries across five continents, has 4 business lines namely, Fresh Dairy Products, Early Life Nutrition, Waters and Medical Nutrition.-- The Fresh Dairy Products Division is focused on the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other dairy specialties. The key brands of this business line are Oikos, Danio, Activia, Actimel and Danimals. This segment accounts for a major chunk of the Company's sales.-- The Waters Division looks after production and distribution of packaged natural, flavored and vitamin-enriched water. The product is sold under brand names Volvic, Badoit, Aqua Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, Lanjarón and Zywiec Zdroj.-- The Early Life Nutrition Division is all about the production and distribution of specialized food for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding. Aptamil, Nutrilon, Cow & Gate, Bledina, Bebelac, Malyutka and Dumex are some of the brand names of this division.-- The Medical Nutrition Division takes care of production and distribution of specialized food for people who have been diagnosed with certain illnesses or frail elderly people. Nutricia is the umbrella brand of this business line.Danone's aim is to generate strong, profitable and sustainable growth by 2020, and the Company has been making all the right moves to realize its goal.The acquisition of Unimilk group's companies in Russia in 2010 and the Wockhardt group's nutrition activities in India in 2012, formation of a strategic alliance with Mengniu, the Chinese fresh dairy products market leader, acquisition of a controlling interest in Centrale Danone in Morocco and equity interests in Fan Milk in West Africa and Brookside in Kenya, in 2013 have helped Danone accelerated its global growth.In a bid to reinforce its capacity to capture growth opportunities and tackle costs for a more efficient and effective growth model, Danone agreed to acquire Silk Soy Milk maker WhiteWave Foods in a deal valued at $10.4 billion last July. The acquisition was completed last month.The acquisition of WhiteWave is expected to double the size of Danone's U.S. business, increasing its North American footprint from 12% of Danone's overall portfolio to 22%, and result in roughly $300 million in synergies by 2020. Danone has upgraded its 2017 expected recurring EPS accretion from the WhiteWave acquisition to 'strong' from 'solid'.Danone's sales took a hit in 2016 due to tough market conditions in Spain and its revamped Activia yogurt brand failing to meet expectations. It should be noted that the Company embarked on revamping its Activia brand to 'further strengthen the brand's core digestive health proposition' and make it more premium and reduced the size of Activia tubs from 500g to 450g last September. The redesigned product was launched in the fourth quarter of 2016.However, the Company is optimistic that '2017 is a year of construction that will strengthen it as an even more resilient company, best prepared to seize tomorrow's opportunities, with the right portfolio of products and brands to serve its consumers meaningfully in a balanced array of geographies'.In the first quarter of 2017, total sales were €5,464 million, up from €5,306 million reported in the first quarter of 2016.For 2017, the Company now expects a double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant exchange rate compared to €3.10 recurring EPS reported in 2016.Will Danone walk the talk and achieve its goals? Stay tuned...DANOY.OB, which has traded in a range of $12.21 to $15.77 in the last 1 year, closed Friday's trading at $14.08, up 0.82%Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX