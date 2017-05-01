

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher in thin holiday trade on Monday as many markets across Asia and Europe remained shut for Labor Day.



Regional stocks struggled for traction earlier in the day as North Korea threatened to sink a U.S. nuclear submarine deployed in South Korean waters and weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP data and lower Treasury yields weakened the dollar.



Data released on Friday showed that the world's largest economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter. There was an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in April, but U.S. consumer sentiment picked up less than expected in the month.



Investors also shrugged off an official survey, which showed that growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed faster than expected in April amid recent sharp falls in iron ore and steel prices.



Markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, India and Indonesia were closed for public holidays.



Japanese shares hit a six-week high as the dollar gained ground in late Asian deals ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ending Wednesday and the all-important U.S. jobs report slated for release on Friday.



Also, the second round of France's presidential election on May 7 is set to be an act of coronation for Emmanuel Macron.



The Nikkei average rose 113.78 points or 0.59 percent to 19,310.52, its highest level since March 2, ahead of the Golden Week holidays.



The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,539.77, led by technology stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing on upbeat earnings.



Australian shares rose notably after U.S congressional negotiators reached a tentative deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, helping avert a shutdown of government this week.



Data showing an expansion in Australia's manufacturing sector also bolstered investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 32.40 points or 0.55 percent to 5,956.50, extending gains for a seventh consecutive session and marking the longest winning streak since July. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 28.80 points or 0.48 percent higher at 5,976.40.



The big four banks ended on a mixed note ahead of bank earnings slated for release this week and the Federal budget due on May 9.



Mining and Energy stocks closed broadly lower, with Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and Santos falling around 1 percent each.



Origin Energy ended on a flat note after the company sold its Darling Downs Solar Farm to pipelines owner APA Group in a A$220 million deal. Shares of APA Group rallied 2.6 percent. Retailer Wesfarmers advanced 1.4 percent and Woolworths added 0.6 percent.



New Zealand shares extended gains for the sixth straight session as Air New Zealand tapped former Prime Minister John Key for its board and Genesis Energy agreed to acquire the retail LPG business of Todd Corp's Nova Energy unit for $192 million.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 3.47 points or 0.05 percent to 7,382.22 while Air New Zealand shares rallied 2.4 percent and Genesis Energy gained 0.7 percent.



U.S. stocks fell modestly on Friday, with weak GDP data and concerns over North Korea weighing on markets. The Dow and the S&P 500 slid about 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite edged down marginally.



North Korea on Saturday test-fired a ballistic missile from a region north of its capital, which exploded after lift-off, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.



