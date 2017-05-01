Sir Lucian Grainge Named Cannes Lions Media Person of the Year 2017

Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO is First Music ExecutiveHonouredwith Award

CANNES, France, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity today announced that Sir LucianGrainge, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group (UMG), will be honoured at the annual Festival as the 2017 Media Person of the Year.Graingeis the first music executive to berecognisedsince the award was launched in 1999.

The award will be presented toGraingeat a ceremony on Wednesday, 21 June 2017, during the Festival. The Media Person of the Year awardrecognisesinnovators who have shaped the future of media.

During a career spanning nearly four decades in the music business,Graingesigned and worked with many worldwide stars, including ABBA, JustinBieber, Elton John, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Queen,Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, U2 and Amy Winehouse.

Widely credited for laying the foundation that has led to the music industry's return to growth after more than a decade of decline,Graingedeveloped new approaches to the signing and development of global recording artists and songwriters and championed innovative business models and created partnerships with a wide range of international technology and media partners.

Philip Thomas, CEO ofAscentialEvents,organisersof Cannes Lions, said, "Through creative drive, passion and outstanding leadership, Sir Lucian has made bold investments in music and technology that helped return the industry to growth, while continuing to foster an environment that puts artists first. During his tenure,Graingehas transformed Universal Music Group into a world leader in music-based entertainment and we're delighted tohonourhim as this year's Media Person of the Year."

Graingecommented, "While today's music industry is virtually unrecognizable from the business I started in, one thing that hasn't changed is that great artists and great music remain at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to demonstrate how traditional media businesses can reinvent themselves in the age of streaming, leverage new technologies and work closely with brand partners to develop exciting opportunities for artists, labels and fans. On behalf of everyone at UMG and all of our recording artists and songwriters, we're very thankful to Cannes Lions for thishonour."

In 2011,Graingeled UMG's successful acquisition of the recorded music assets of the legendary British music company EMI, revitalizing its iconic Capitol Records, and, in the process, further strengthening UMG's position as the global leader in music. Under hisleadership, the company set numerous creative records including being the first music company to score all 10 of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2016,Graingewas knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IIin the Queen's 90th Birthday Honours list for accomplishments in the music industry and leadership through its challenging times, contributions to British business and inward investment.

Graingealso serves on the boards ofLionsgate Entertainment Corp., a premier next generation global content leader, and Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506026/Universal_Music_Group_Sir_Lucian_Grainge.jpg