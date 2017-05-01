

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales grew for a second straight month in March and at a strongest pace in nearly three years, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.



Calendar-adjusted retail sales increased 2.1 percent year-on-year after 0.7 percent growth in February. The pace of growth was the fastest since June 2014, when sales rose 3.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew 0.7 percent in March following 0.8 percent gain in the previous month. Sales rose for a third straight month.



Excluding service stations, retail sales grew 2.1 percent year-on-year in March after 0.2 percent gain in February.



Retail sales of food, drinks were 0.8 percent higher and sales in the non-food sector rose 4.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX