On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 192,589 291.68 56,173,982.16 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 April 2017 1,156 304.21 351,671.27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 April 2017 2,500 305.07 762,672.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 April 2017 27,460 304.29 8,355,808.89 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 April 2017 0 - - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 April 2017 11,150 296.09 3,301,360.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 234,855 293.57 68,945,494.83 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,776,542 shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



