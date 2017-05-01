Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Market Analysis By End-Use (Personal Care, Detergents), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fatty methyl ester sulfonate (FMES) market is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025

Rising consumer awareness towards cleanliness, hygiene, and health is anticipated to be a major factor for significant market growth for FMES based personal care over the next few years.

Growing population coupled with increasing disposable consumer income is estimated to drive demand for detergents and personal care products which in turn is expected to enhance industry growth. Owing to better-quality washing performance FMES-based products have witnessed rising utilization in household and laundry care applications.

Personal care application segment is expected to generate revenues exceeding USD 980 million by 2025. Furthermore, high biodegradability of sulfonated methyl ester products is anticipated to steer product demand in the category over the forecast period.

Detergent products including powder detergents, hand wash, and dishwashers are expected to remain the leading product category over the next few years. FMES demand as surfactants in this application segment is estimated to exceed 900 kilo tons by 2025.

Global fatty methyl ester sulfonate demand was 444.6 kilo tons in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 17% to reach total volume exceeding 2,200 kilo tons by 2025.

Europe emerged as the dominant region. Product demand in Germany accounted for over 26% of the revenue share in 2015. Growing bio-based product demand across various end-use industry verticals in the country has attributed to the significant market penetration over the past few years.

emerged as the dominant region. Product demand in accounted for over 26% of the revenue share in 2015. Growing bio-based product demand across various end-use industry verticals in the country has attributed to the significant market penetration over the past few years. North America emerged as the second major consumer in 2015. Product demand in detergent application in the U.S. is anticipated to exceed USD 185 million by 2025.

emerged as the second major consumer in 2015. Product demand in detergent application in the U.S. is anticipated to exceed by 2025. Product demand in Asia pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. FMES demand in China is anticipated to exceed 50 kilo tons by 2025.

pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. FMES demand in is anticipated to exceed 50 kilo tons by 2025. Central & South America is anticipated to witness moderate growth of 17.7% from 2016 to 2025. Increasing consumption of liquid and powder fabric cleaners plays key role towards fatty methyl ester sulfonate market growth in the region.

is anticipated to witness moderate growth of 17.7% from 2016 to 2025. Increasing consumption of liquid and powder fabric cleaners plays key role towards fatty methyl ester sulfonate market growth in the region. Key players including Lion Corporation, Chemithon, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., China Factories Group Company, Emery Oleochemicals, Sun Products, and Stepan Company dominated the global market.

Other industry participants include Jinchang Chemicals, KPL International, Jiangsu Haiqing Biotechnology, and Alfa Aesar.

