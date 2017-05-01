Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfixed & mobile C-arms marketis expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require early diagnosis and on-time treatment for prevention of complications and rising number of road accidents leading to orthopedic injuries are propelling the demand for fixed and mobile C-arm devices. In addition, increase in geriatric population, technological advancements, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are also boosting the market growth.

Intensifying competition in the private sector has triggered advancements in latest medical devices in private hospitals. As a result, demand for mobile C-arm devices for orthopedic surgeries, such as repositioning of dislocated bone fragments or placement of pedicle screws in the spine, is swiftly increasing. Moreover, increasing cost pressure from various competitors is creating a great opportunity for the development of technically advanced and uniquely designed C-arm machines.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market study suggests that mobile C-arms dominated the overall market in 2016 owing to their increasing applications in orthopedics, trauma, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, and gastroenterology

Full-size devices captured the largest revenue share in mobile C-arms segment in 2016. The rationale for such large market revenue is the product's increasing application in surgical and orthopedic procedures, hence making the process as easy and painless as possible.

Among the application segments, orthopedics and trauma occupied the largest share due the reduced risk & higher safety of C-arms. Furthermore, utilization of these devices results in reduction of cost associated with radiography.

North America dominated the regional segment with the largest revenue share in 2016, due to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, continuous research, and increasing adoption of advanced techniques

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing government initiatives, growing awareness about innovative medical imaging procedures, and booming medical tourism industry in the region

Some of the major companies operating in this market are GE Healthcare; Philips Healthcare; Siemens AG; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation; Toshiba Medical Systems; Ziehm Imaging; OrthoScan, Inc.; Hitachi Medical Systems; and Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Grand View Research has segmented the fixed & mobile C-arms market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Fixed & Mobile C-arms Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Fixed C-arms Mobile C-arms Full-size C-arms Mini size C-arms

Fixed & Mobile C-arms Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Orthopedics and Trauma Neurosurgery Cardiovascular Pain Management Gastroenterology Others

Fixed & Mobile C-arms Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA



