VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG)(NYSE: PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company) is pleased to report that wet commissioning is nearing completion at the Brucejack Mine. The commissioning process was initiated in April and the first ore has been introduced to the process in preparation for production.

Construction of underground infrastructure, including the crusher, rock breaker, feeder, electrical substation, conveying system and transfer towers is substantially complete and commissioned. The conveyor gallery from the Valley of the Kings portal to the mill building has been installed and the conveyor has been commissioned. Nine hundred tonnes of ore has been introduced as part of the commissioning process and run through the crusher and conveyed to the surge bin in the mill building.

Commissioning of the process plant and service systems is progressing. The variable frequency drives for the SAG and ball mills have been tested and commissioned, with electric motors bumped and drives coupled. Water has been introduced into both mills and water load test operation has been completed. The rougher floatation cells have been hydro tested and blowers and compressors have been commissioned. The SAG mill feeders and conveyors have been commissioned, as has the recirculation high angle conveyor. Services such as process and fresh water, instrument air, pump gland water have been commissioned and are in service. The fire pumps have been commissioned. We remain on track for the production of gold concentrate and dore in the coming weeks.

Power from the 57-kilometer long transmission line connecting the Brucejack Mine to the BC Hydro power grid is now fully integrated and powering the entire mine site with high voltage commissioning completed. The switch gear and electrical distribution within the mill building and the Valley of the Kings portal building has been commissioned and is being energized as subsystem installation is completed. The process control communication system infrastructure installation is substantially complete with the DCS operational control system implementation and testing ongoing.

Underground development continues to advance and the hand-over from the construction team to the operations crew has been completed. Over 187,000 tonnes of ore have been stockpiled on surface and underground. Two long-hole drills are currently drilling off stopes. The slot raise and slot in the test stope have been blasted. The test stope is ready for production and four other production stopes are being drilled.

Lyle Morgenthaler, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Mining Engineer, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for Brucejack Mine development.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is constructing the high-grade underground Brucejack gold mine in northern British Columbia with commercial production targeted for 2017.

