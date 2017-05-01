Global Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Use of Thinner Multilayer Actuators in Smartphones - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market to grow at a CAGR of 16.24% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is increasing demand for diverse applications. The extensive use of piezoelectric actuators in the semiconductors industry and microelectronics, optics, biology, photonics, telecommunication, and metrology sectors is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. Piezoelectric actuators and motors are finding broad applications in vibration cancelation, machine tool alignment, fiber tool alignment, gene manipulation, active damping, shockwave generation, image stabilization, and wafer-mask alignment. This is expected to drive the growth of the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in market is use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones. The thickness of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones is reducing. A few years back, the average thickness of a smartphone was around 10 mm. Currently, the thinnest phone available in the market is only 4.5-mm thick. These phones require small components because they are thin. Piezoelectric actuators are used in smartphones for camera operations and haptic feedback systems.
Key vendors
- AAC Technologies
- Alps Electric
- APC International
- CTS
- Johnson Electric
- Johnson Matthey Piezo Products
- Murata Manufacturing
- piezosystem jena
- TDK
Other prominent vendors
- CeramTec
- KYOCERA
- Noliac
- NGK ELECTRONICS DEVICES
- Physik Instrumente
- CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendors
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45gr28/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716