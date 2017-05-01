Global Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Use of Thinner Multilayer Actuators in Smartphones - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market to grow at a CAGR of 16.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing demand for diverse applications. The extensive use of piezoelectric actuators in the semiconductors industry and microelectronics, optics, biology, photonics, telecommunication, and metrology sectors is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. Piezoelectric actuators and motors are finding broad applications in vibration cancelation, machine tool alignment, fiber tool alignment, gene manipulation, active damping, shockwave generation, image stabilization, and wafer-mask alignment. This is expected to drive the growth of the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market during the forecast period.



According to the report, one driver in market is use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones. The thickness of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones is reducing. A few years back, the average thickness of a smartphone was around 10 mm. Currently, the thinnest phone available in the market is only 4.5-mm thick. These phones require small components because they are thin. Piezoelectric actuators are used in smartphones for camera operations and haptic feedback systems.

Key vendors



AAC Technologies

Alps Electric

APC International

CTS

Johnson Electric

Johnson Matthey Piezo Products

Murata Manufacturing

piezosystem jena

TDK



Other prominent vendors



CeramTec

KYOCERA

Noliac

NGK ELECTRONICS DEVICES

Physik Instrumente

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendors



PART 15: Appendix



