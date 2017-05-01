sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.05.2017 | 11:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Use of Thinner Multilayer Actuators in Smartphones - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market to grow at a CAGR of 16.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing demand for diverse applications. The extensive use of piezoelectric actuators in the semiconductors industry and microelectronics, optics, biology, photonics, telecommunication, and metrology sectors is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. Piezoelectric actuators and motors are finding broad applications in vibration cancelation, machine tool alignment, fiber tool alignment, gene manipulation, active damping, shockwave generation, image stabilization, and wafer-mask alignment. This is expected to drive the growth of the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in market is use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones. The thickness of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones is reducing. A few years back, the average thickness of a smartphone was around 10 mm. Currently, the thinnest phone available in the market is only 4.5-mm thick. These phones require small components because they are thin. Piezoelectric actuators are used in smartphones for camera operations and haptic feedback systems.

Key vendors

  • AAC Technologies
  • Alps Electric
  • APC International
  • CTS
  • Johnson Electric
  • Johnson Matthey Piezo Products
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • piezosystem jena
  • TDK

Other prominent vendors

  • CeramTec
  • KYOCERA
  • Noliac
  • NGK ELECTRONICS DEVICES
  • Physik Instrumente
  • CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendors

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45gr28/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire