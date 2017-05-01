Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 27/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 1 May 2017







Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 17



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 9,552,000 2,274,953,650 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 April 2017 170,000 241.04 40,976,800 -------------------- 25 April 2017 170,000 242.49 41,223,300 -------------------- 26 April 2017 175,000 242.39 42,418,250 -------------------- 27 April 2017 175,000 242.30 42,402,500 -------------------- 28 April 2017 185,000 246.07 45,522,950 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 17 875,000 212,543,800 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 10,427,000 2,487,497,450 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above and after the annulment of the shares acquired under the share-buy-back programme 2016 as described in company announcement No. 23 of 25 April 2017, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 12,771,947 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.36% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



