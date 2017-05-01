Global Market for Nanostructured Coatings and Films (Nanocoatings) 2017-2027: Analysis By Coatings Type & End User Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Nanostructured Coatings and Films (Nanocoatings) 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Research and development in nanotechnology and nanomaterials is now translating into tangible consumer products, providing new functionalities and opportunities in industries such as electronics, sporting goods, wearable electronics, textiles, construction etc. A recent example is quantum dot TVs, a multi-billion dollar boon for the High-definition TV market. Countless other opportunities exist for exploiting the exceptional properties of nanomaterials and these will increase as costs come down and production technologies improve.

The incorporation of nanomaterials into thin films, coatings and surfaces leads to new functionalities, completely innovative characteristics and the possibility to achieve multi-functional coatings and smart coatings. The use of nanomaterials also results in performance enhancements in wear, corrosion-wear, fatigue and corrosion resistant coatings. Nanocoatings demonstrate significant enhancement in outdoor durability and vastly improved hardness and flexibility compared to traditional coatings.

The report examines a market that is already providing significant economic, hygiene and environmental benefit for sectors such as consumer electronics, construction, medicine & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, infrastructure and aviation.

Report contents include:



Global market size for target markets.

Addressable markets for Nanostructured Coatings and Films (Nanocoatings), by nanocoatings type and industry.

Estimated market revenues for Nanostructured Coatings and Films (Nanocoatings) to 2027, by market and applications.

300 company profiles including products and target markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Nanomaterials Used In Coatings



4 Nanocoatings Market Structure



5 Nanocoatings Regulations



6 Market Segment Analysis, By Coatings Type



7 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market



8 Nanocoatings Companies (305 Company Profiles)



