It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 2 May 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00095139 F3NYK32Hju 0.0% 4 DKK 1 July 2020 05 20 DK00095141 F3NYK32Hij 0.0% 4 DKK 1 July 2020 27 u20 DK00095138 F3NYK32Hap 0.0% 4 DKK 1 April 2021 22 21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



