Soft Tissue Repair Global Market - Forecast to 2023 - Increase in Investments and Growth in Emerging Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Soft Tissue Repair Global Market - Forecast To 2023" report to their offering.
The soft tissue repair global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $21,319.7 million by 2023.
Factors driving the soft tissue repair market include, increase in aging population, increase in medical procedures and sports injuries along with technology advancements and growing investment potential in emerging markets are contributing to the growth of soft tissue repair global market. Lack of awareness, limited reimbursements and high cost of procedures are hampering the market growth. Advancement of technology with its wide application areas shows that soft tissue repair market has vast opportunities in the coming years.
Based on application, the soft tissue repair products are segmented into hernia repair, dental reconstruction, vaginal sling procedure, skin repair, breast reconstruction, orthopedic (dural repair and sports medicine), cardiac repair (transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mechanical heart valve replacement, biological heart valve replacement, annuloplasty ring, MitraClip, occluders, stent grafts and cardiac tissue patches).
Key Market Trends:
- Increased Incidents of Soft Tissue Injuries
- Rise in Ageing Population
- Technological Advancements
- Increase in Investments and Growth in Emerging Markets
Companies Mentioned
- A.M.I. GmbH
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiss
- Admedus
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Allergan Plc
- Alliqua Biomedical, Inc
- Allosource
- Altimed JSC
- Angiologica BM SRL
- Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.
- Arthrex Inc
- Aspide Medical S.A.S
- Atrium Medical Corporation (Maquet Getinge Group)
- Axogen, Inc
- Axolotl Biologix
- B.Braun
- Baxter International Inc. (Synovis Surgical)
- Bentley Healthcare Private Limited
- Betatech Medical
- Biocer Entwicklungs-GmbH
- Biocomposites Ltd.
- (100+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Soft Tissue Repair Global Market, by Products
5 Soft Tissue Repair Global Market, by Surgery
6 Soft Tissue Repair Global Market, by Application
7 Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Major Companies
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vbdkq/soft_tissue
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716