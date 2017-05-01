Soft Tissue Repair Global Market - Forecast to 2023 - Increase in Investments and Growth in Emerging Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Soft Tissue Repair Global Market - Forecast To 2023" report to their offering.

The soft tissue repair global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $21,319.7 million by 2023.

Factors driving the soft tissue repair market include, increase in aging population, increase in medical procedures and sports injuries along with technology advancements and growing investment potential in emerging markets are contributing to the growth of soft tissue repair global market. Lack of awareness, limited reimbursements and high cost of procedures are hampering the market growth. Advancement of technology with its wide application areas shows that soft tissue repair market has vast opportunities in the coming years.

Based on application, the soft tissue repair products are segmented into hernia repair, dental reconstruction, vaginal sling procedure, skin repair, breast reconstruction, orthopedic (dural repair and sports medicine), cardiac repair (transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mechanical heart valve replacement, biological heart valve replacement, annuloplasty ring, MitraClip, occluders, stent grafts and cardiac tissue patches).

Key Market Trends:

Increased Incidents of Soft Tissue Injuries

Rise in Ageing Population

Technological Advancements

Increase in Investments and Growth in Emerging Markets

Companies Mentioned



