Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.5% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

One trend in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is advent of POC tests. The emergence of POC tests for therapeutic drug monitoring will likely change the market dynamics. The financial costs associated with instrumental operation and maintenance, and the time needed for the preparation and analysis of samples for processing the results, affects the application of therapeutic drug monitoring in medical practices.

According to the therapeutic drug monitoring market report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for personalized medicine. The increasing need for personalized medicine has driven the demand for therapeutic drug monitoring. It is important to get the drug right in content and in quantity (dosage) to offer better care to individuals; however, in many cases, it is given manually by the physicians. This could affect the patient compliance. Therefore, therapeutic drug monitoring is required to find out the correct content and dosage specific to the individual.

The following companies as the key players in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market: Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Adaptive Biotechnologies, AESKU. Diagnostics, Alere, bioMérieu, Bio-Techne, BÜHLMANN Laboratories, DiaSorin, Euro Diagnostica, Exagen Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories, InSource Diagnostics, Merck Millipore, Miraca Life Sciences, Myriad Genetics, Phadia, Quest Diagnostics, SEKISUI MEDICAL, SQI Diagnostics, Tecan, and Theradiag. Order a copy of Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2017-2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=966158.



Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

