Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Size Worth $25.8 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalhepatitis therapeutics marketis expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors driving market growth include the rising number of infected population, growing consumption of alcohol & drugs, increase in global geriatric population, and improvement in access to hepatitis medicines.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Hepatitis is generally classified into two types based on the duration for which the patient suffers. If the condition lasts for less than six months, then it is classified as acute, when the condition persists for more than six months, then it is a case of chronic hepatitis. The population at a greater risk of hepatitis include people with HIV infection & HCV-infected sexual partners, who inject drugs & use intranasal drugs, recipients of infected blood products, and other population groups who live in unhygienic conditions.

According to the WHO, globally around 400 million people are infected with at least one form of hepatitis and every year nearly 1.4 people die due to the condition. Various government and private agencies are actively involved in the vaccination drive to prevent hepatitis. Hepatitis C leads to more serious complications compared to hepatitis A and B. As per WHO estimates, nearly 150 million are impacted by hepatitis C infection globally. Moreover, a significant number of hepatitis C patients develop liver cancer or liver cirrhosis and nearly 700,000 people die due to hepatitis C infection & associated conditions.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Analysis By Disease Type (Hepatitis A, B, C) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hepatitis-therapeutics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Due to very high prevalence of target disease coupled with subsequent increase in the treatment rate Hepatitis C accounted for the majority market share of 75.6% in 2016

In 2016, North America held the largest share of nearly 42.9%. The key factors attributed to the regions high share include high patient awareness levels and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

held the largest share of nearly 42.9%. The key factors attributed to the regions high share include high patient awareness levels and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the maximum growth with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. High economic development coupled with rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure are amongst key factors attributing to the regions high growth rate.

is anticipated to witness the maximum growth with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. High economic development coupled with rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure are amongst key factors attributing to the regions high growth rate. Key players include Gilead, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

ePharmacies Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epharmacies-market

Medical Imaging Reagents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-imaging-reagents-market

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mouth-ulcers-treatment-market

Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/top-10-drug-delivery-technologies-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global hepatitis therapeutics market on the disease type, and region:

Hepatitis Therapeutics Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Hepatitis C Others

Hepatitis Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

