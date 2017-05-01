HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSX VENTURE: MIR), a developer of rapid diagnostic technology platforms and testing solutions, has received CE Mark on its syphilis/HIV rapid test, Multiplo TP/HIV. This approval allows the Company to market and distribute the multiplex rapid test throughout the European Union (EU), where syphilis and HIV infection rates are on the rise, and in global markets that accept products with CE Marking.

Multiplo enables easy and accurate screening for both Treponema pallidum (TP), the causative agent of syphilis, and HIV simultaneously. Built on MedMira's distinctive Rapid Vertical Flow Technology platform, Multiplo provides instant results at the point-of-care, helping healthcare providers and their patients know more and begin treatment sooner. Multiplo TP/HIV is especially applicable in helping reduce mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of syphilis and HIV. Global healthcare initiatives are targeting the elimination of the MTCT infection route for HIV and syphilis and many regions are seeing success with preventative testing. Each year 1.4 million women living with HIV become pregnant and nearly 1 million pregnant women worldwide are infected with syphilis annually.

"Independent studies led by our team in Canada and India and Canadian Institutes of Health Research funded meta-analyses have proved that point-of-care tests for HIV, Syphilis, and related co-infections, offer expedited screening solutions for pregnant women and marginalized populations for both resource rich and resource poor settings. Their high accuracies facilitate expedited clinical decision making, allow for same day triage to staging and treatment, and prevent loss to follow up of patients. Point-of-care technologies are the now and the future of diagnostics," said Dr. Nitika Pant Pai, MD., PHD and Associate Professor of Medicine at McGill University, and a medical scientist at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. "These technologies are game changers and form the backbone to achieving the first 90 of the UNAIDS 909090 initiative."

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in its latest Annual Epidemiological report syphilis rates have been increasing across Europe since 2010 with many countries in western Europe seeing a sharp rise in syphilis infections, with some countries' rates growing by over 50%. In 2014, Europe recorded the highest number of newly diagnosed HIV infections since the start of reporting in the 1980s and rates of HIV diagnoses have more than doubled in countries in eastern Europe.

"Our Multiplo TP/HIV tests delivers 100% sensitivity in identifying co-infections and is a key tool for healthcare providers, public health agencies, and aid organizations looking to maximize resources in their prevention and control initiatives," said Hermes Chan, CEO, MedMira Inc. "MedMira customers and their patients are benefiting from a higher throughput of patients tested and knowing their status, treatments started, and operational efficiencies achieved with Multiplo."

Alongside the Company's approved Reveal Rapid HIV Test and Miriad research product line, Multiplo is available through MedMira's European distributor network in three different product formats to meet the needs of all users across a broad range of testing environments including hospitals and laboratories, physician offices, pharmacies, as well as community and mobile testing sites. Multiplo uses just a small sample of fingerstick or venipuncture whole blood, serum or plasma in delivering simultaneous results for syphilis and HIV in minutes rather than the hours or days needed for traditional laboratory testing.

