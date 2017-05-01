Research and Markets - Global Laboratory Ovens and Freezers Market, 2021: Key Vendors are BioMedical Solutions, Eppendorf, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Panasonic Biomedical & VWR

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global lab oven and freezer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lab oven and freezer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Laboratory ovens are used for high-forced volume thermal convection applications, such as sterilizing and drying. These include gravity convection, mechanical convection, clean process, forced-air, multipurpose, high-temperature, vacuum, microprocessor-controlled, and hot air ovens. With the increase in end-users such as hospitals, research and testing laboratories, and diagnostic centers, there has been an increase in demand for laboratory ovens and freezers for various applications.
According to the report, one driver in market is increase in forensic investigations. Forensic evidence plays a vital role in criminal investigations. The social impact of forensics is huge since it has the potential to track down the guilty and acquit the innocent. The rise in the number of crime rates, including the increase in gun violence and terrorist bombings across the world has resulted in the rise of several forensic investigations.
Forensic technologies that have evolved in the recent past include the portable use of color chemistry in the identification of biological and chemical weapons, improved extraction of fingerprints from metals as in fragments and gun cartridges, DNA-profiling techniques, and sensing technologies. All these technologies are aimed at improving the detection of explosives and drugs at various places, such as security checkpoints.
Market trends
- Energy-efficient freezers and ovens
- Introduction of RFID-enabled freezers
- Growth in number of blood banks
- Growing need for food testing
- Increase in transplantation procedures
- Growing trend of cryopreservation of eggs, embryos, and sperm
Key vendors
- BioMedical Solutions
- Eppendorf
- Haier Biomedical
- Helmer Scientific
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Panasonic Biomedical
- VWR
Other prominent vendors
- Arctiko
- Aegis Scientific
- AGA Marvel
- Angelantoni Life Science
- Azbil Telstar
- BINDER
- BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES
- Carbolite Gero
- C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c.
- Chart Industries
- EVERmed
- Kirsch
- Lab Research Products
- Liebherr
- PerklinElmer
- Porkka
- Sheldon Manufacturing
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Terso Solutions
