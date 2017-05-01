Research and Markets - Global Laboratory Ovens and Freezers Market, 2021: Key Vendors are BioMedical Solutions, Eppendorf, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Panasonic Biomedical & VWR

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Laboratory Ovens and Freezers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global lab oven and freezer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lab oven and freezer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Laboratory ovens are used for high-forced volume thermal convection applications, such as sterilizing and drying. These include gravity convection, mechanical convection, clean process, forced-air, multipurpose, high-temperature, vacuum, microprocessor-controlled, and hot air ovens. With the increase in end-users such as hospitals, research and testing laboratories, and diagnostic centers, there has been an increase in demand for laboratory ovens and freezers for various applications.



According to the report, one driver in market is increase in forensic investigations. Forensic evidence plays a vital role in criminal investigations. The social impact of forensics is huge since it has the potential to track down the guilty and acquit the innocent. The rise in the number of crime rates, including the increase in gun violence and terrorist bombings across the world has resulted in the rise of several forensic investigations.



Forensic technologies that have evolved in the recent past include the portable use of color chemistry in the identification of biological and chemical weapons, improved extraction of fingerprints from metals as in fragments and gun cartridges, DNA-profiling techniques, and sensing technologies. All these technologies are aimed at improving the detection of explosives and drugs at various places, such as security checkpoints.



Market trends



Energy-efficient freezers and ovens

Introduction of RFID-enabled freezers

Growth in number of blood banks

Growing need for food testing

Increase in transplantation procedures

Growing trend of cryopreservation of eggs, embryos, and sperm

Key Topics Covered



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: End-user segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



Key vendors



BioMedical Solutions

Eppendorf

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Panasonic Biomedical

VWR

Other prominent vendors



Arctiko

Aegis Scientific

AGA Marvel

Angelantoni Life Science

Azbil Telstar

BINDER

BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES

Carbolite Gero

C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c.

Chart Industries

EVERmed

Kirsch

Lab Research Products

Liebherr

PerklinElmer

Porkka

Sheldon Manufacturing

Terumo Medical Corporation

Terso Solutions



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkxmnd/global_laboratory

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716