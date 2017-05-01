

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $295 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $102 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $3.30 billion. This was up from $3.17 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $295 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 189.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 190.0% -Revenue (Q1): $3.30 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



