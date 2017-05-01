

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) released earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $376 million, or $0.76 per share. This was lower than $400 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $3.68 billion. This was down from $3.83 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $376 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.6% -Revenue (Q1): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.9%



