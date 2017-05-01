Research and Markets - Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESC) Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025: Key Players are CellGenix, International Stem Cell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kite Pharma, PromoCell and Lonza

DUBLIN, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESC) Market Analysis By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Stem Cell Biology Research, Tissue Engineering, Toxicology Testing), By Country (U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, China), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) market is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025

Application of hESCs as a promising donor source for cellular transplantation therapies is anticipated to bolster progress through to 2025. hESCs technology tends to be useful for tissue engineering in humans due to high histocompatibility between host and graft.

Maintenance of developmental potential for contribution of derivatives of all three germ layers is an important feature of these cells. This ability remains consistent even after clonal derivation or prolonged undifferentiated proliferation, thus pronouncing its accelerated uptake.

In addition, these are capable in expressing high level of alkaline phosphatase, key transcription factors, and telomerase. These factors are found to be of great importance in the maintenance of the inner cellular mass pluripotency.

Furthermore, hESCs can be easily differentiated into defined neurons, neural lineages, oligodendrocytes, and astrocytes. Aforementioned characteristic makes it useful in studying the sequence of events that take place during early neurodevelopment.

However, use of stem cells derived from viable embryos is fraught with ethical issues, prompting scientists to explore other methods to generate ESCs. The other methods include derivation of embryonic germ cells, stem cells from dead embryos, and other techniques.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:



hESC derivation provides a unique opportunity for early human development studies

It is believed to hold a substantial potential for regenerative medicine and biopharma

Differentiated derivatives of these cells are applicable for screening assays in development of novel pharmaceutical moieties

Screening for mutagenic as well as toxic compounds can also be carried out using such derivatives

Presence of lack of suitable donor organs and tissues for regenerative medicine is expected to increase the demand thus influencing growth

Stem cell research is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth amongst the other applications

However, presence of controversies pertaining to their use as a consequence of ethical considerations is responsible for steady growth

Europe accounts for considerable share of the market, following North America

accounts for considerable share of the market, following As per a recent survey carried out by Swiss government, citizens there are more willing to accept embryonic stem cell research than politicians

Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive market with fastest YoY growth

is anticipated to drive market with fastest YoY growth Rising awareness amongst the population and physicians with respect to associated therapies is anticipated to propel progress

Key players contributing in this market are CellGenix GmbH, International Stem Cell Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Kite Pharma, PromoCell GmbH, and Lonza

Presence of clinical trial pipeline for embryonic stem cell derived therapy for targeting different diseases is expected to fuel growth.

The diseases targeted include macular degeneration, Parkinson's disease, type I diabetes mellitus, and spinal cord injury.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Technological advancement involving stem cells therapy

3.1.1.2 Rising demand for regenerative medicines

3.1.1.3 R&D in toxicology testing

3.1.1.4 Technological advanvcements for the production of embryonic stem cells through alternative methods

3.1.1.5 Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Ethical concern related to stem cell research

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Application, 2015

3.3 Human embryonic stem cells -Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4 Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Regenerative Medicine

4.3 Stem Cell Biology Research

4.4 Tissue Engineering

4.5 Toxicology Testing



5 Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy Framework

6.2 Market Participation Categorization

6.3 Company Profiles



Astellas Pharma Inc/ Ocata Therapeutics

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

BIOTIME, INC. / Cell Cure Neurosciences LTD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

ESI BIO

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza

Kite Pharma

Cynata

Sumanas, Inc.

LifeCell

International Stem Cell Corporation

Cordlife

Genea BioCells

Geron

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnx9vb/human_embryonic





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716