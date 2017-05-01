

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the medical office building assets and medical development platform of Duke Realty Corporation for $2.75 billion in cash, net of credits for development completions. The consolidated portfolio includes 78 properties overall that contain 6.1 million square feet of gross leasable area that are 94% leased, including Duke's proportionate interest in two unconsolidated joint venture entities. The acquisition also includes two development land parcels totaling approximately 17 acres.



HTA noted that, in addition to the customary closing conditions, 31 properties, with a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion are subject to rights of first refusals or offer which could reduce the size of the acquisition or delay the timing of closing if exercised.



Healthcare Trust of America also announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 39.5 million Class A Common Shares. HTA intends to use the net proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price for Duke Acquisition.



Duke Realty said it intends to use the proceeds from these transactions to reduce leverage, fund future growth through development and acquisitions and for a return of capital to shareholders through a special dividend. A special dividend, estimated at between $0.70 to $2.00 per share, is expected to be paid in late 2017.



Duke Realty has revised its full year expectations, from previously issued guidance, for net income to a range of $4.19 to $4.70 per share, while revising previously issued guidance for FFO to $1.07 to $1.21 per share. Guidance for Core FFO per share was revised to $1.16 to $1.24, from a previous range of $1.24 to $1.30, or a $0.07 per share reduction at the mid-point.



