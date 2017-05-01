

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) Monday announced a surge in first quarter net income as most of its division recorded higher revenues compared to the prior year.



Net income attributable to Loews Corp. increased by $193 million to $295 million from $102 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings grew to $0.87 from $0.30 a year ago.



On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter climbed to $3.300 billion from $3.173 billion a year ago.



CNA financial reported an increase in revenue to $2.329 billion from $2.203 billion in the prior year, while Diamond offshore reported a decline in revenue to $377 million from $471 million. Boardwalk Pipeline revenue grew to $368 million from $347 million a year ago. Loews hotel recorded a slight increase to $167 million from $163 million.



