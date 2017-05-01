SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Note to editors: An image is included with this press release on Marketwired's website.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced the IDT® F2480 analog variable gain amplifier (AVGA), the first in a family of high-performance devices for a broad set of communications equipment. The F2480 combines a VVA with IDT's exclusive Zero-Distortion™ RF amplifier in a compact package, delivering low insertion loss and high linearity for very precise and smooth adjustment of the RF attenuator.

The VVA has linear-in-dB attenuation tuning characteristics and superb IP3 performance over its full attenuation range. The amplifier has an OIP3 performance of +41.5 dBm at 900 MHz, while drawing only 106mA. The device is internally matched so there is no need to optimize external matching elements.

Flexible enough to be used in either the transmit or receive path, the F2480 has 4 RF port pinouts supporting multiple lineup configurations with an amplifier range of 400 MHz to 3000 MHz, and an attenuator range of 50 MHz to 6000 MHz. Overall, it provides a 12 dB typical cascaded max gain with a 36 dB continuous gain range. The external pinouts allow products to be cascaded in any order desired.

The F2480 is ideal for such communications equipment as multi-mode, multi-carrier receivers, 3G/4G base stations, point-to-point and public safety infrastructure and digital radio and communications systems.

"IDT continues to bring our customers the technology they need to develop leading RF products, and our new family of AVGAs is the latest proof point," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF division. "Leveraging our unique Zero-Distortion technology, the F2480 offers the high performance that has become the hallmark of IDT RF offerings."

Features include:

-- A 4 RF port pinout supporting multiple lineup configurations with an amplifier range of 400 MHz to 3000 MHz and an attenuator range of 50 MHz to 6000 MHz -- A low noise figure of 4.3 dB -- A 12 dB typical cascaded max gain with a 36 dB continuous gain range. -- Low current drain; ICC = 106 mA, 1.2mA in stand-by -- Bi-directional attenuator RF ports -- Positive amplifier gain slope vs. frequency to counteract system PCB loss

Pricing and Availability

The F2480 is available now in a 5 mm x 5 mm, 32-pin TQFN package. The 1k unit price is $3.70.(i)

To view the image accompanying this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1093140_F2480_AnalogVGA.jpg

