-- Investor breakfast event and webcast at ASGCT on Friday, May 12 at 7:00 a.m. EDT --



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced company presentations at the following conferences taking place in May:



American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), May 10 - 13 2017, at the Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, D.C.



-- Five abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the ASGCT meeting. Together with their collaborators, members of uniQure's research and development team will present data focused on progress in re-administration protocols, gene therapy delivery systems and optimized vector distribution technologies in two of uniQure's key programs, hemophilia-B and Huntington's disease. -- In addition, uniQure management will host an investor and analyst breakfast meeting & webcast featuring senior leaders of its research and development team. To request attendance at the meeting, taking place at May 12, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. EDT, please RSVP to Investors@uniQure.com by May 5, 2017, as space is limited. -- The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website at: http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php. The webcast replay will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.



UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May 22 - 24 2017, at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York City.



-- Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer, will present on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website at: http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php. The webcast replay will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.



American Biomanufacturing Summit, May 23 - 24 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina, in San Diego, California.



-- Lance Weed, Vice President of US Operations, will be presenting: Developing a Scalable Disposable Manufacturing Facility for Producing Gene Therapies, on May 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT. uniQure's Lexington-based facility is one of the largest, most versatile gene therapy manufacturing facilities in the world, with state-of-the-art commercial-scale production capabilities that utilize 100% single-use components.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com.



