

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $485 million, or $1.53 per share. This was up from $472 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $31.82 billion. This was up from $30.66 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $485 Mln. vs. $472 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $31.82 Bln vs. $30.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



