The company said its bottom line advanced to $104.90 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $47.31 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $461.08 million. This was up from $412.83 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $104.90 Mln. vs. $47.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 121.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 205.6% -Revenue (Q1): $461.08 Mln vs. $412.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



