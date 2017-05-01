Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in May.

William Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on May 4, 2017, in Boston. Mr. Doyle's presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. EDT and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Mr. Doyle will also present at the UBS 2017 Global Healthcare Conference on May 24, 2017, in New York. The presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Live audio webcasts of these presentations can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the relevant presentation.

Additionally, Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bio€quity Europe 2017 Conference on May 23, 2017, in Paris. Mr. Danziger's presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. CEST (5:20 a.m. EDT) and will be followed by a Q&A session.

All presentation materials can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the events.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment centered on a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has built a commercial organization and launched Optune for the treatment of GBM in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan, referred to as Novocure's currently active markets. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research center in Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

