

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial trading in the U.S. future index imply that Wall Street might open broadly higher on Monday. The Personal Income and Outlays for March and PMI manufacturing index for April will be issued today and the market is keenly waiting for the consumer data. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European exchanges were closed for the day.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were advancing 32 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 13.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The Nasdaq ended the day just below the unchanged line, edging down 1.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,047.61. The Dow dipped 40.82 points or 0.2 percent to 20,940.51, and the S&P 500 slipped 4.57 points or 0.2 percent to 2,384.20.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The Economists are looking for personal income growth consensus of 0.3 percent, slightly down from 0.4 percent a month ago. Consumer spending is expected to be steady at 0.1 percent.



Markit Economic's PMI manufacturing index for April will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 52.8 compared to 53.3 last month.



Auto manufacturers and Autodata Corp.'s Motor Vehicles Sales report for April will be released today. The forecasters are looking for a consensus of total vehicle sales of 17.2 million, up from 16.6 million a month ago. Domestic vehicle sales is projected to be slightly up to 13.5 million from 13.3 million last month.



The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 10 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 56.5, down from 57.2 a month ago.



The Commerce Department's Construction spending data for March will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 0.5 percent, slightly down from 0.8 percent in the prior month.



Gallup U.S. Consumer Spending Measure for April will be published at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the index was at $100.



In the corporate sector, Loews Corp. (L) reported a surge in first quarter net income as most of its divisions recorded higher revenues compared to the prior year. Net income attributable to Loews Corp. increased by $193 million to $295 million from $102 million last year. Total revenue for the quarter climbed to $3.300 billion from $3.173 billion a year ago.



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. is reportedly teaming up with Blackstone Group LP to make an offer to acquire TV-station owner Tribune Media Co., rivaling a planned bid by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.



American International Group Inc. said it successfully completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd. or AFLI to FWD Group, the insurance arm of Pacific Century Group. The deal was originally announced in November 2016.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday as many markets across Asia and Europe remained shut for Labor Day.



Markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, India and Indonesia were closed for public holidays.



Japanese shares hit a six-week high. The Nikkei average rose 113.78 points or 0.59 percent to 19,310.52, its highest level since March 2, ahead of the Golden Week holidays. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,539.77.



Australian shares rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 32.40 points or 0.55 percent to 5,956.50, extending gains for a seventh consecutive session and marking the longest winning streak since July. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 28.80 points or 0.48 percent higher at 5,976.40.



