Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Patricia Richards to retire as head of MPC Federal Government Affairs

Jake Menefee named as successor



FINDLAY, Ohio, May 1, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Patricia Richards, head of office for MPC's Federal Government Affairs, will retire from the company effective July 1. Jake Menefee, currently federal government affairs manager, will transition into his new role as head of office beginning May 8.



"Patricia leaves behind a legacy of remarkable service to our company," said MPC Chairman, President and CEO Gary Heminger. "She has been an invaluable asset in a variety of roles over the course of her career, most recently representing the interests of MPC and its stakeholders in our nation's capital. During her more than 30 years with Marathon, she accrued a deep knowledge of our industry, and her absence will undoubtedly be felt in the halls of Congress and with many organizations around D.C. At the same time, we are proud to welcome Jake and the wealth of knowledge he brings to the position."



Prior to her role leading MPC's Washington, D.C., office, Richards was director of Federal Government Affairs for Marathon Oil Corporation. She also served as a state governmental affairs representative for Marathon Oil in the states of Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, and Indiana.



Menefee served on Capitol Hill as a legislative director and deputy chief of staff for members on the House Financial Services Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. Prior to his time in Washington, D.C., Menefee spent a number of years working with the petroleum industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of Mississippi and earned his law degree from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University. He has been with MPC's Washington, D.C., office for three years.

###



About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312





Patricia Richards retirement (http://hugin.info/147922/R/2100678/796332.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via Globenewswire

