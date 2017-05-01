

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $200 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $164 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.83 billion. This was up from $1.80 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $200 Mln. vs. $164 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.18



