

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) announced, for full-year 2017, the company increased its estimates to new ranges: coal production of 38.1 million to 39.1 million tons, coal sales volumes of 38.5 million to 39.5 million tons, revenues (excluding transportation revenues) of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, net income of $290.0 million to $330.0 million and EBITDA of $605.0 million to $645.0 million. ARLP maintained its previous 2017 guidance for capital expenditures in a range of $145.0 million to $165.0 million.



ARLP also updated its per ton estimates for 2017 compared to 2016. For the full-year 2017, the company currently anticipates coal sales price per ton to be 11.0% to 12.0% lower, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton to be 7.0% to 9.0% lower and Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton to be 14.0% to 16.0% lower, each compared to our full-year results in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX