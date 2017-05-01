PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), the award-winning, mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, announced today that the Company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 to review financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Time: 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: (877) 705-6003

Dial in Number for International Callers: (201) 493-6725

Participating on the call will be Mobivity Holding Corp.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Meinerz. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 16, 2017 at approximately 8:00 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID number is 13660949. The replay will also be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section (http://ir.mobivity.com).

About Mobivity

Mobivity helps restaurant and retail brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement, and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- including SmartReceipt®, SmartMessenger, and SmartAnalytics -- allows brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This creates a closed-loop marketing solution that provides SmartDATA-driven insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized, and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include SUBWAY®, SONIC® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans to cross-market its products; expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, the application and enforcement of the TCPA amendments in ways not expected; our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2017 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

