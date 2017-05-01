SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Velano Vascular announced today that Jacqueline G. Somerville, PhD, RN, FAAN will join the company's Advisory Board. A progressive nursing and healthcare veteran with 30 years of experience building and leading exceptional care delivery models, Somerville will help realize a more human-centered blood collection and vascular access experience for both patients and practitioners.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Jackie to the Velano Advisory Board," said Velano Vascular Chief Executive Eric M. Stone. "Her nursing experience and her passion for the inherently human-centered nature of healthcare delivery informs all that she does. Jackie brings an invaluable perspective to our efforts to establish a new global standard for more humane clinical practices."

Somerville is currently a Faculty Associate with the Watson Caring Science Institute and Visiting Scholar at Boston College William Connell School of Nursing. She has served patients, families and inter professional staff in a variety of roles, including Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President Patient Care Services at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Chief Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, Interim Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Patient Care Services and Director of Preoperative Nursing at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Senior Consultant for the Center for Case Management, and Vice Chair for Surgical Nursing at New England Medical Center.

She is a member of the International Association for Human Caring and a reviewer for the journal; a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives; The Organization of Nurse Leaders of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut; Sigma Theta Tau; and the American Nurses Association. She is a certified Caritas Coach from the Watson Caring Science Institute.

Somerville joins a number of healthcare visionaries on the Velano Advisory Board, including:

Steven M. Altschuler, MD, CEO UHealth-University of Miami Health System

Karen A. Daley, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN, Past-President of American Nurses Association

M. Bridget Duffy, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Vocera

John Gormally, Founder, GEM Consulting

Jean Proehl, RN, MN, CEN, CPEN, FAEN, Emergency Clinical Nurse Specialist

David Reibstein, PhD, The William S. Woodside Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School

Robert Zollars, Chairman, Vocera Communications

Velano Vascular's needle-free PIVO device seeks to enable a more compassionate care experience for patients, a safer environment for practitioners, and a more financially responsible alternative for health systems. PIVO was awarded the Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award for Vascular Access in 2016.

Velano Vascular is committed to reducing the pain, risk, and inefficiencies of vascular access and blood collection practices. Velano Vascular's PIVO device enables blood draws from Peripheral IV catheters, aiming to enable more compassionate care for hospital inpatients, a safer practice for caregivers, and a more financially responsible alternative for health systems. Velano Vascular is backed by First Round Capital, Griffin Hospital, Kapor Capital, Safeguard Scientifics, Sutter Health, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), White Owl Capital, and a number of health-industry veterans. Company collaborators include several of the leading hospital systems in the United States. More information is available at www.velanovascular.com and @velanovascular.

