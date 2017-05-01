Opens door for thousands of customers to upgrade to next-generation solution for engineering intelligence

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the launch of Engineering Workbench 2.0, an advanced engineering intelligence solution that combines essential information for the technical enterprise with cutting-edge knowledge discovery and content analytics.

IHS Markit studies show that engineers access an average of 13 different data sources each with their own entry point/login to get the information they need to complete projects. Launched in late 2015, Engineering Workbench addresses this 'information overload' challenge with a single intuitive interface that uses advanced knowledge discovery technologies to surface answers from the universe of technical knowledge that includes standards, codes, specifications, patents, technical reference works/eBooks and journal articles.

Engineering Workbench 2.0 adds advanced standards management capabilities that pave the way for more than 650,000 active users of Standards Expert from IHS Markit to upgrade to Engineering Workbench. These robust new capabilities, developed in close collaboration with IHS Markit customers through 'lighthouse' and 'early visibility' programs, make it easier to discover, use and manage standards and related information. User adoption rates have been industry leading and feedback extremely positive, IHS Markit says.

"Engineering Workbench represents a significant improvement in scope and capability," said Paul Gill, manager of the NASA Technical Standards Program, an early adopter of Engineering Workbench. "The interface is clean and intuitive, and it definitely accelerates our search and research related to standards and related technical knowledge."

The next major release of Engineering Workbench will add streamlined access to an organization's internal information repositories, alongside external standards and reference information. These improvements make Engineering Workbench the only one-stop source for technical information and standards both inside and outside an organization's firewall.

"Engineering leaders know that those companies that can effectively harness the vast and growing information landscape are the ones that will win in the marketplace," said Chad Hawkinson, senior vice president of the engineering, product design and technology businesses at IHS Markit. "Engineering Workbench solves the information overload challenge for engineers."

To learn more about Engineering Workbench, including what it means to engineers, executives and standards users, visit https://www.ihs.com/ewb.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005014/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Dan Wilinsky, +1 303 397 2468

dan.wilinsky@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303 305 8021

press@ihs.com

Follow @IHS_News