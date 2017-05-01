Frost & Sullivan Will Reveal The Transformational Shift of The Medical Technologies Industry at BioMEDevice Boston Event

Keynote speaker Brahadeesh Chandrasekaran discusses 'The Future is Today: An Outlook on the State of the Medical Technologies Industry'

SANTA CLARA, California, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Brahadeesh Chandrasekaran, Transformational Health Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, will present on at BIOMEDevice Boston, May 4th, 2017 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, in partnership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC).

Chandrasekaran will focus on the change in provider behavior that is leaving to the transformational shift in the industry through factors such as digitization, business and sales model changes, new services around core products and consumerization mind-set. He will discuss on how Medical Technologies is transforming to a customer-focused industry and how companies react to this transformational shift.

"In the past, product based business models worked. But now, moving forward, successful Medtech companies need to develop new models that gives them capability to sell their solutions," explains Chandrasekaran. While the push for value-based healthcare continues, changing business and sales models is not an overnight fix from a Medtech company point of view. These changes require building new capabilities and redefining the business models. "It will be a multi-year journey that will require dedicated resources and time," he adds.

Why you should attend:

Discover the key factors shaping the future of Medtech industry.

industry. Find out the healthcare spending is shift by 2025.

Identify think-tanks in Medtech industry focus in future from Frost & Sullivan's CEO survey 2016.

industry focus in future from Frost & Sullivan's CEO survey 2016. Learn about the new revenue streams thanks to a successful service-oriented business model.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact:



Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications -North America

P: +54 (11) 4778 3540

E:mariana.fernandez@frost.com

https://ww2.frost.com

twitter: @FS_Healthcare

LinkedIn: Transform Health