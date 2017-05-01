TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce the finalists for the RTDNA Canada National Awards. The entries represent excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in Canada.

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism," says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA's prestigious National awards; our industry is stronger because of them."

National winners will be announced at the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala in Toronto on May 27. To see more information, and to register, visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/general-information-2017-national-conference/.

2017 RTDNA Awards - National Finalists:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC Montreal: Real Talk on Race -- CBC Nova Scotia: School Board Deals with Racially Charged Incidents -- CBC Yellowknife: Kitikmeot Women Revive Traditional Inuit Tattoos

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- CBC Toronto: Rob Ford's Death Coverage -- CTV Vancouver Island: On-Duty Mountie Killed in Langford Crash -- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Data Storytelling Award

-- CBC Vancouver: Every Parking Ticket Issued in Vancouver Last Year -- CBC Yellowknife: Is Yellowknife Ready to Reckon with Its Toxic Legacy? -- CTV News Ottawa: Fort McMurray Fire Spread Comparison Graphic

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Montreal Website: Engaging Our Audience Digitally -- Global Edmonton: Family Matters -- NEWS1130.COM

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Nova Scotia Facebook: CBC.CA/NS -- CBC Saskatchewan: SK Votes 2016: Brad Wall Wins 3rd Majority in Saskatchewan -- CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- CBC Prince Edward Island: CBC Public Forum on Electoral Reform -- CBC Vancouver: Royal Visit -- CBC Whitehorse: Yukon Royal Visit

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- CBC Hamilton: Tim Bosma Murder Trial Coverage -- CBC Nova Scotia: Norwegian-Canadian War Hero -- Global BC News Online: Fentanyl Crisis in B.C. -- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

-- CBC Montreal: Editorial Value: Politics, Sports and Indigenous Affairs -- CBC Vancouver: Big Oil vs. Big Whale: Will Pipeline Trump Orca? -- CTV Calgary: Postscript

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Edmonton: Winter Cycling 101 -- CBC Montreal: Montrealer's Collection is a Snapshot of Baseball History -- Global News BC Online: BC Wrestler's Legendary Career

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award - In-Depth or Investigative

-- CBC New Brunswick: Special Deals -- CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water -- CBC Vancouver: The Frontline of Fentanyl

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC Quebec City: Facing Justice: Canada's Treatment of Indigenous Offenders -- CBC Saskatchewan: CBC Blue Sky: The R Word - Racism in Saskatchewan -- CBC Vancouver: Finding Refuge

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

-- 989XFM: 8 A.M. News - July 28, 2016 -- CKBZ Kamloops: B-100 Noon News

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

-- 650 CKOM: Midday Report: David Kirton & Gerald Bauman -- CBC Windsor: Windsor Morning: Tornados Land -- C-FAX 1070 AM: Victoria @ Noon

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

-- 1310NEWS: The 1310 Morning News -- 660NEWS: Wildfire -- CBC Vancouver: Radio News: Kinder Morgan Pipeline Expansion, Nov. 29, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- 680 NEWS: Stakeout, Shootout, and a Stabbing -- CBC Calgary: News Special: The Death of Jim Prentice: Former Premier Killed in a Plane Crash -- CBC Prince Edward Island: School Evacuations

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- 980 CJME: Martel on the Move - Election IQ -- CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: Expedition to Earth -- CBC Thunder Bay: A Promise Kept

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

-- 630 CHED: Metis Welcome: Kirby Bourne Tour -- CBC Vancouer: Facing Fentanyl: A Young Addict and his Mom -- NEWSTALK1010: City Hall Lunacy: James Moore

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: The Krazy Canadian -- CBC Nova Scotia: Atlantic Voice: A Journey to Jamaica -- CBC Quebec City: Unique Home Care Program for Mentally Ill Patients -- CBC Whitehorse: Ross River Reacts to Fatal Dog Attack on Community Member

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC Edmonton: Dental Nightmare: 'Life Will Never be the Same' -- CBC Montreal: Two Veterans, Decades Apart -- CKNW: On the Front Lines at St. Paul's Hospital

Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound

-- CBC Edmonton: Waterbeds: From a Flood to a Drip -- CBC Toronto: Metro Morning: "Letters to Mohammed" -- CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines: 24 Hours After

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- 570News Kitchener: Live Remembrance Day Broadcast -- 650 CKOM's Day of Caring for Fort McMurray -- CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary: Pipeline Persuasion

Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program

-- CBC New Brunswick: Information Morning Fredericton: Feb. 22, 2016 -- CBC Quebec City: Six Quebecers Killed in Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack -- News Talk 770: Return to Fort McMurray

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- 660NEWS: The Beast -- CBC Sudbury: The Fight to Save Local Schools -- CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

-- 980 CJME: Taylor Field - Saying Farewell -- NEWS 1130: A Minute with Bill Good -- NEWSTALK1010: Pulse Nightclub Aftermath: Jim Richards

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Kamloops: Daybreak: Women's World Hockey Comes to Kamloops -- CBC Thunder Bay: Drunkinental Cup

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Calgary: Taekwondo Kid -- CBC Montreal: Andie's All Stars: Fiona Robinson -- CBC Vancouver: Field of Dreams: Uganda's Improbable Journey to the Softball World Championships

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC News Manitoba: Access Denied -- City: Transgender Surgery -- CTV Atlantic: Being Muslim: New Home, New Challenges -- Global News BC: Haida People

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

-- CBC New Brunswick -- CBC North: Northbeat -- CFJC TV: A Reunion 38 Years in the Making, Nov. 17, 2016

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

-- CTV Kitchener: Bosma Verdict -- Global Halifax: News at 6: December 5, 2016 -- Global Saskatoon: La Loche School Shooting, January 22, 2016

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

-- CTV News Toronto: CTV News at Six -- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire -- Global News BC: Snow Mayhem, Monday, December 5, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Here & Now: Bay de Verde Fish Plant Fire -- CTV News Ottawa: Sinkhole Swallows Rideau Street -- CTV Vancouver: Snowstorm

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- CTV Kitchener: Calendar Girls -- Global New Brunswick: Senior Dog Walker -- Global Regina: An Olympic Heart

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC Vancouver News at 6: Forever Young -- CTV Calgary: Transplant Reunion -- CTV News Ottawa: Making an Impression: 13-Year-Old Evan Sharma is Being Called "The Next Picasso"

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- CKPG: I Hear Vinyl's Back -- Global Regina: Wasted -- NTV: The Carter File Special: No Place Like Home

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC News: Vancouver at 6: A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero -- CTV News Edmonton: Mustang Ride -- Global News: Cold Case

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Beaumont-Hamel 100 -- CP24: Olympic Parade -- CTV Vancouver: The Royal Visit

Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video

-- CTV News Edmonton: HIV -- CTV News Toronto: In an Officer's Shoes -- CTV Vancouver: Secret Bowling Alley

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- CTV Atlantic: Red Tape: Family Fights for Lost Boy -- CTV Vancouver: Fentanyl Epidemic -- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

-- CTV Atlantic: Freedom's Not Just another Word: Reflections on the Sacrifice of Those Who Served -- Global Edmonton: Life School: Bob Layton Editorial -- Global Toronto: God Has Left Twitter

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CHEK: Liam Runs -- CTV Atlantic: Maritime Referees: A Closer Look at the Men in Stripes -- CTV Kitchener: On the Roster: Blind Curlers

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CTV News Ottawa: Joe Sandulo in the Battle of His Life -- CTV Vancouver: Life on the Line: The Nolan Bellerose Story -- CTV Winnipeg: Picture Perfect

Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program

-- CTV Atlantic: We Remember: Of Service and Sacrifice -- Global News BC: In Conversation with the Prime Minister -- Global Regina: Focus Saskatchewan

ABOUT RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

WEBSITE

http://www.rtdnacanada.com/general-information-2017-national-conference/

Contacts:

Ian Koenigsfest

President

RTNDA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com



Joanna Rose

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com



