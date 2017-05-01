VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SKP)(OTCQX: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the Company) Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of StrikePoint, stated: "It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Michael McPhie to the Board of Directors of StrikePoint Gold. Mr. McPhie epitomizes the consummate mining executive; making our team much stronger and validating our advancement in the Yukon."

Michael McPhie

In a career spanning more than 20 years Michael has worked throughout Canada and globally as an executive in the mining and minerals industry and is a specialist in regulatory and permitting issues and project development and financing. In addition to serving as Executive Chairman of IDM Mining Ltd., a company he founded with his partner Rob McLeod who serves as CEO, Michael is the Founder and CEO of Falkirk Resource Consultants Ltd. and Managing Director of JDS Gold Ltd.

Michael was CEO of Curis Resources Ltd., a copper development company that was taken over in 2014. Michael also served as a Director and Executive Vice President of Exeter Resource Corporation, CEO of the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) and a Policy Director with Canada's Department of Natural Resources. Michael is the recent past Chair of the Board of the Association for Mineral Exploration BC (AMEBC) and the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and a current board member of the MABC.

Michael earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Simon Fraser University, a Masters of Science degree from Royal Roads University and is a registered Qualified Environmental Professional (QEP). He is a strong advocate for responsible development, sustainability and good practice in the mining business globally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director

