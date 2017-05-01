Europe's third largest airport works to create great passenger experience with new digital services; Creates multi-cloud platform based on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat JBoss Fuse, and Red Hat 3scale API Management to create and support new services

RED HAT SUMMIT 2017 Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Europe's third largest airport, is using Red Hat solutions to expand the range of services it offers passengers, supporting its goal of becoming the world's best digital airport. With help from Red Hat, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is creating a self-service, multi-cloud platform for its internal IT team and its business partners, slashing development time as it creates new services for travelers.

Servicing more than 63.6 million passengers and processing more than 1.7 million tons of cargo last year, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is Europe's third largest airport in terms of passenger number and cargo volume. The 100 year-old airport aims to continue its position as a top airport in Europe and to do so, the airport set forth its bold ambition to become the world's best digital airport by 2018. To create a great passenger experience with technology, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has focused on creating digitally-minded culture, introducing a range of new technologies and digital services all aimed at simplifying and improving the passenger journey and the airport's operations.

As part of this effort, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reviewed its IT services strategy, and wanted a scalable application platform to accelerate the development and deployment of its new digital services across its hybrid environment. They required a cloud-agnostic, open platform that could not only enable application portability, offering Amsterdam Airport Schiphol greater flexibility and the ability to avoid lock-in on a cloud platform, and which could also integrate with partner services through APIs.

After a detailed review of competitive solutions, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol chose Red Hat to support its needs for a modern and agile platform aligned with its technology vision, including new cloud-native applications and digital services based on open APIs.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is creating a hybrid, multi-cloud development platform based on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform deployed across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its on-premise virtualized environment. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the first and only container-centric, hybrid cloud solution built from Linux containers, Kubernetes, Project Atomic and OpenShift Origin upstream projects and based on the trusted backbone of the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform provides a more secure, stable platform for container-based deployments without sacrificing current IT investments, enabling mission-critical, traditional applications to coexist alongside new, cloud-native and container-based applications.

Using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform across its multi-cloud environment, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol can also meet its high availability and scalability challenges during its busiest times, including holidays. And, with the highly scalable, container-native storage solution provided by Red Hat Gluster Storage integrated with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol was able to manage the complexities of persistent storage.

Key to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol's digital strategy are the services it delivers via APIs, including its Flight API, which provides information for passengers such as gate, terminal and check-in time. The APIs are also shared with its partners for enhanced passenger services. The airport had already been using Red Hat JBoss Fuse for its on-premise infrastructure as the airport's main service bus. Now, it has connected this on-premise service to JBoss Fuse integration services running on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to exchange data between its main systems and APIs running in the cloud. With JBoss Fuse-based API services in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat 3scale API Management, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reports that it can create new APIs 50 percent faster.

Supporting Quotes

Ashesh Badani, vice president and general manager, OpenShift, Red Hat

"Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is an excellent example of an organization embracing a more flexible open source platform to support its digital transformation. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has an ambitious goal to become the best digital airport by 2018 and has recognized that doing so not only requires a more modern technology stack, but also a shift in processes and people's mindset. Red Hat is excited to be Amsterdam Airport Schiphol's technology partner, and as they progress toward this goal, the combination of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, JBoss Fuse, Red Hat 3scale API Management, and Red Hat Gluster Storage offers them a more agile platform to speed the delivery of new services."

Mechiel Aalbers, senior technical application coordinator, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

"Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, truly, has stolen my heart, because the platform is innovative, I can deploy quickly, and I am in control of the containers. We want to have stable solutions that are sustainable for the coming years, but we need things to happen quickly. Our developers don't have to wait for development or test environments now, so we can add more business value more quickly. We have shifted risk from our mission-critical systems to a solution which we believe is future-proof, and which we are planning to use in the coming years for our cloud strategy."

