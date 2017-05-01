

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy and Consumers Energy (CMS) said it has appointed Thomas Webb as Vice Chairman, after 15 years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer where he played a vital role on the team which led CMS Energy's financial turnaround and growth.



Webb also announced plans to retire November 1, 2017. In his role as Vice Chairman, he will be responsible for duties determined by Chief Executive Officer Patricia Poppe. Webb served in the CFO role since joining the company in 2002.



Rejji Hayes, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ITC Holdings, Inc. (ITC), will succeed Webb as CMS Energy and Consumers Energy Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2017.



Hayes joined ITC in Novi, MI as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer in 2012 and served as Chief Financial Officer from 2014 to 2016.



