sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,342 Euro		+0,462
+1,29 %
WKN: 889410 ISIN: ANN6748L1027 Ticker-Symbol: OFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV
ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV36,342+1,29 %