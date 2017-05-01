New pediatric brand dedicated to helping children and young adults with bone fractures and deformities to be unveiled at EPOSNA annual meeting in Barcelona

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a diversified, global medical device company, today announced the launch of JuniOrtho, a new pediatric brand focused on solutions for children and young adults with orthopedic and congenital deformities. The Company will unveil "JuniOrtho, paediatrics powered by Orthofix at the EPOSNA annual meeting in Barcelona on May 3, 2017.

Designed to be the link between surgeons, parents and children, Orthofix is bringing products and resources together under the JuniOrtho brand to give medical professionals and families alike the best in pediatric orthopedic solutions.

"With a long history of developing innovative and cutting edge extremity fixation technologies, Orthofix has now brought all of our pediatric expertise and products together under the JuniOrtho banner," said Davide Bianchi, President of the Extremity Fixation strategic business unit. "This launch represents much more than our products; it's also a commitment to be a resource for surgeons and the parents and caregivers of pediatric patients before, during and after surgery."

As part of the JuniOrtho brand launch, the company has developed new resources to help educate families and enable them to make informed decisions regarding their child's surgery. These include:

JuniOrtho website www.juniortho.club featuring tools and resources for families and medical professionals

www.limbhealing.com educational website dedicated to providing information about deformity correction featuring patient stories and useful resources

Age appropriate apps, games, coloring sheets, comic books and literature to help young patients understand and be comfortable with their orthopedic procedures

"For parents, the decision to have surgery for a child is a big one. Typically, they come to the surgery consultation after doing some online research regarding their child's condition and of course they have a lot of questions," said Christopher Iobst, Director, Center for Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Clinical Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. "Having patient resources such as websites, activity sheets and games is a great way to provide children and their parents with additional insight."

The JuniOrtho team at Orthofix boasts an unrivalled level of in-house expertise in the field of pediatric orthopedics that began in the late 1970s in Verona, Italy with orthopedic researcher Giovanni De Bastiani. He established the concept of "dynamization," based on the natural ability of the bone to repair itself. De Bastiani developed a modular system of external axial frame devices that could be fitted to a bone, allowing micromovement at the fracture site to stimulate bone healing. Along with a few colleagues, De Bastiani founded Orthofix in 1980 in order to continue the development of these devices.

The first product commercialized by the Company was the Limb Lengthener, a pediatric extremity fixation product to correct bone deformities (lengthening). Since launching the first pediatric products in the early '80s, Orthofix has brought to market more than 35 devices to help adults and children suffering from deformities and trauma to bones of the extremities.

Today, Orthofix's JuniOrtho solutions consist of a wide-range of products designed for children and young adults. Flagship products in this family include the TL HEX TrueLok Hexapod system and the Guided Growth plating systems that are available in more than 70 countries around the world.

Orthofix invites those attending the EPOSNA Annual Meeting to visit Booth #17 to learn more about JuniOrtho products and resources.

