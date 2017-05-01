Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of medicines to control the expression of disease-driving genes, today announced that the Company will present on SY-1425, its oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARa) agonist currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), at the 14th International Symposium on Myelodysplastic Syndromes taking place from May 3-6 in Valencia, Spain. The presentation will be part of an industry-supported session focused on investigational therapies in development for MDS and other myeloid malignancies.

"We're pleased to support the MDS Foundation in its efforts to bring together scientists, physicians and other healthcare providers to share the latest research in the diagnosis and treatment of MDS and to engage in the robust exchange of scientific information needed to accelerate the development of new therapies and improve the lives of MDS patients," said David A. Roth, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Syros.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Date Time: Thursday, May 4, from 1:15-2:45 p.m. CEST

Presentation Title: SY-1425 (tamibarotene): a promising new approach for genomically defined subsets of AML and MDS patients

Session Title: Pipeline Research Session on MDS and Myeloid Malignancies

Presenter: David A. Roth, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Syros

Session Moderator: Guillermo Sanz, M.D., Head of Clinical Hematology Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Unit, Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe

Location: Palacio de Congresos de Valencia, Auditorium 2

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals is pioneering the understanding of the non-coding region of the genome to advance a new wave of medicines that control expression of disease-driving genes. Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of all cells, Syros' gene control platform has broad potential to create medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros' lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. Led by a team with deep experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the clinical utility of Syros' drug candidates, including SY-1425, and the benefits of Syros' gene control platform. The words ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''target,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Syros' ability to: advance the development of its programs, including SY-1425, under the timelines it projects in current and future clinical trials; demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability of its drug candidates; replicate scientific and non-clinical data in clinical trials; successfully develop a companion diagnostic test to identify patients with biomarkers associated with the RARA super-enhancer; obtain and maintain patent protection for its drug candidates and the freedom to operate under third party intellectual property; obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals; identify, enter into and maintain collaboration agreements with third parties; manage competition; manage expenses; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; attract and retain qualified personnel; and successfully execute on its business strategies; risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Syros' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and risks described in other filings that Syros makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syros expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

