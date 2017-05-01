

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Monday ahead of a busy day on the economic front, as traders also look toward a crucial jobs report at the end the week.



June gold was down $4 at $1265 an ounce, the unable to trim last weeks losses. Still, gold is up more than one percent from a month ago.



Silver slipped 10 cents to $17.16 this morning.



The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for personal income growth consensus of 0.3 percent, slightly down from 0.4 percent a month ago. Consumer spending is expected to be steady at 0.1 percent.



Markit Economic's PMI manufacturing index for April will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 52.8 compared to 53.3 last month.



The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 10 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 56.5, down from 57.2 a month ago.



The Commerce Department's Construction spending data for March will also be revealed at 10.00 am ET.



