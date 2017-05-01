LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- South American Gold Corp (OTC PINK: SAGD) is announcing that it has come to an agreement with My Weed Rights to sponsor the My Weed Rights tour with SAGD's PotCircles product.

SAGD has agreed to sponsor My Weed Rights' 48 State road tour, which is set to provide a visual outlet for the peoples' voice on the legalization of medical cannabis.

My Weed Rights, Inc., is a non-profit advocacy organization for the peoples' voice for the legalization of medical cannabis.

The 48-state road tour is focused on educating the public and leadership of each state on the benefits of cannabis for medical treatments. With live blogging at the various stops to giveaways and community involvement along the way, the message will be long remembered in cannabis communities across the nation.

The tour will travel through all 48 continental states and Washington, D.C., starting in August of this year.

SAGD's sponsorship of the My Weed Rights Road Tour will allow SAGD to visually place the PotCircles logo in the public's eye. Included as a benefit of this agreement, the PotCircles logo will be positioned within all My Weed Rights literature handouts, logo position on My Weed Rights website, on all My Weed Rights apparel, and center placement on the rear of the tour vehicle.

SAGD's sponsorship agreement with My Weed Rights comes with the appointment of SAGD's President to a Director's Position of the non-profit.

SAGD's President, David Reeves, stated, "This is a great opportunity for PotCircles and SAGD. By combining our logo with a political and community message, we will be able to increase our visibility of PotCircles in the general public, while increasing SAGD's visibility in the medical cannabis movement."

SAGD's PotCircles social network product is in its final stages of development and SAGD feels it will be available for download by the close of this month.

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD, focused on the cannabis industry and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "looks," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South America Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, South American Gold Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release may incorporate by reference the Company's reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance South American Gold Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential projects and/or acquisitions will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Investors should consult their financial advisor before making an investment in a company.

