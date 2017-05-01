

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday morning despite mounting evidence that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan with Russia.



Iran's oil minister said over the weekend that Tehran would go along with such an arrangement.



However, soaring U.S. production has preserved the global supply glut that has weighed on oil prices.



Friday, Baker Hughes said the U.S. added oil rigs for a 15th week in a row. There will be more to come, as President Donald Trump is freeing up more area for exploring by reversing former Pres Obama's drilling bans in the Arctic.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 20 cents at $49.13 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX