BRONX, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Jet Direct Funding Corp. congratulates Eli Weissman (NMLS#22677) for ranking as a Scotsman Guide 2016 Top Originator. Eli Weissman was ranked #41 in FHA Volume in the USA and number 1 in the State of New York. He was the only one representing a New York State based mortgage loan originator in this prestigious list. Eli works out of the Jet Direct Funding Corp. branch office located at 1460 East Gun Hill Rd, Bronx NY 10469 NMLS#1531527. Phone # (718) 383-1537.

Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, released its seventh annual Top Originators rankings on April 1, 2017. This is the fourth-time Mr. Weissman manages to be in it. The list, which ranks the nation's top mortgage producers, appears in the Scotsman Guide's April 2017 residential edition, and the rankings are available online at ScotsmanGuide.com/Top2016.

Eli Weissman was ranked among entries from nearly 3,000 mortgage professionals across the country. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators rankings, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans for the 2016 calendar year. Only loans and volume that originators closed personally could be considered. After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide required written verification of the top entrants' volume from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator's company or a similar source.

