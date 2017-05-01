Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), a Phase 3 stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, with a primary focus on myelodysplastic syndromes, today announced one oral and one poster presentation at the 14th International Symposium on Myelodysplastic Syndromes taking place May 3-6, 2017 at the Palacios de Congresos de Valencia in Valencia, Spain. These presentations will be made by the Company's collaborators from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and the Cleveland Clinic.



Abstract Details:



Poster Presentation: Date: May 4th through May 6th Time: 8:00 am Location: Poster Presentation Section Presenter: Dr. Aziz Nazha - Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio



A Validation of a Post-Hypomethylating Agent Failure (HMAF) Prognostic Model in Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Patients Treated with Rigosertib versus Best Supportive Care (BSC) in a Randomized Controlled Phase III trial



Oral Presentation: Date: Saturday May 6th Time: 8:30 am-10 am Location: Auditorium 1 Presenter: Dr. Shyamala Navada - Mount Sinai School of Medicine, NYC



Combination of Oral Rigosertib and Injectable Azacitidine In Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)



Additional details and content from these presentations will be available on the Company's website on the day of the presentations.



