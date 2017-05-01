

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's personal income and spending outlays for March will be published at 8.30 am ET Monday. The economists are looking for personal income growth consensus of 0.3 percent, slightly down from 0.4 percent a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.0908 against the euro, 111.72 against the yen, 0.9937 against the franc and 1.2929 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



