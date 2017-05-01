IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Tempo Industries, LLC (Tempo), an award-winning manufacturer of configurable linear LED lighting is pleased to announce the addition of Jill Rebik as the company's New York Metro Sales Manager. Rebik will focus on the New York City market and contribute to the organization's national and international growth by supporting the specification needs of the local lighting design community.

Along with her enthusiasm for lighting and highly developed professionalism, Rebik brings to Tempo seventeen years of lighting industry experience working for lighting manufacturers in sales management roles with a focus on architectural LED lighting. Most recently, Rebik served as Regional Sales Manager for Eaton with responsibility for all LED specification grade brands and prior to that position she was the Northeast Regional Sales Manager for io Lighting.

"Jill's prior success supporting specifiers, users, developers, distributors and dealers will be invaluable as she embarks on her new role with Tempo," said Ray Letasi, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Tempo.

Rebik has been active in New York's lighting organizations including the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the Designers Lighting Forum of NY (DLFNY), and various sponsored events and tradeshows. She has also been professionally involved with key educational institutes including being a guest lecturer at Parson's School of Design. Rebik will continue to expand her relationships within these organizations and support the lighting design community as a new member of the Tempo sales team.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Tempo team, take on this new role and contribute to the company's growth," said Rebik. Jill will be located in Manhattan, New York and can be reached at (646) 887-5014 or jillr@tempollc.com.

About Tempo

Tempo designs, develops and manufactures award-winning configurable LED linear lighting solutions for architectural, theatre and industrial applications. Its broad portfolio of specification-grade lighting products provides architects, lighting designers, engineers and owners the ability to customize lighting solutions to meet the most challenging project and budget requirements. Tempo is a pioneer and leader in the solid-state LED lighting industry and the leading manufacturer of safety lighting systems for the theater market. Founded in 1986, the company manufactures their innovative products in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.tempollc.com.

