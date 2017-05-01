

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. rose slightly less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in February.



Economists had expected income to climb by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending was unchanged for the second consecutive month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



